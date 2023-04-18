Fabrizio Romano reveals Man United’s plan for Eric Bailly as Marseille opt not to sign him



Manchester United will put Eric Bailly on the market when the transfer window opens.

Bailly joined Ligue 1 outfit Olympique de Marseille on loan last summer in search of first-team minutes after it was made clear he would not feature heavily in Erik ten Hag’s plans this season.

Bailly has however not had the desired impact at the Orange Vélodrome.

His loan spell has been severely hampered by constant injuries and physical setbacks that have kept him from putting together a consistent run of games.

Weeks ago, The Peoples Person detailed Igor Tudor’s displeasure with the United loanee as well as Marseille’s reluctance to permanently sign the player.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the French giants will not look to make Bailly’s stay permanent and the player will return to Old Trafford at the end of the current Ligue 1 campaign.

Romano says, “Understand Olympique Marseille will not trigger the buy option to sign Eric Bailly on a permanent deal.

“He will return to Manchester United.

“Been told Bailly will be available on the market as Man United are prepared to let him go.”

United’s plan to sell Bailly comes with United and Ten Hag looking to sign another centre-back.

The Red Devils have already been linked with the likes of Monaco’s Axel Disasi and Napoli’s Kim Min-jae. Exits for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof – Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez’s primary back-ups, have also been mooted, but the sale of Bailly still seems inevitable.

With United also needing to sell so as to buy, Bailly could be a likely source of money to be pumped into Ten Hag’s transfer kitty.

