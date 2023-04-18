Fabrizio Romano reveals the price it would take for Manchester United to sign Jonathan David



If Manchester United decide to pursue a transfer for Lille striker Jonathan David, the Red Devils will have to fork out around €65m.

David has been linked to United in the past and with Erik ten Hag in the market for a top-class goalscorer, these rumours are only likely to intensify in the days to come.

The United boss is said to be keen to secure the services of either Tottenham’s Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

A move for Kane will be extremely difficult to get over the line as United will have to counter heavy resistance from Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Levy is reluctant to sell to a direct Premier League rival and would prefer to sell the England captain abroad.

Osimhen on the other hand has made it clear more than once that he is happy in Naples and his wish is to remain at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for the foreseeable future.

It is for such reasons that United continue to be associated with other striker alternatives like Randal Kolo Muani, Dusan Vlahovic, Rafael Leao, Goncalo Ramos and Rasmus Hojlund.

Romano reports on David, “Understand price tag to sign Jonathan David this summer will be around €65m as Lille expect top clubs to move for the Canadian striker.”

“David scored again today — it’s 20 goals in Ligue1 now, top scorer of the league tied with Kylian Mbappé.”

David could be one to watch out for. He would undoubtedly be cheaper than Kane or Osimhen.

Last year, the 23-year-old revealed his love for the Premier League and his wish to ply his trade in England.

With United requiring to reinforce in multiple positions, it could very well be that a striker like David is pursued to allow funds to be spent on other recruits as well.

