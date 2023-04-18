John O’Shea favourite to replace Paul Ince as Reading Manager



Former Manchester United man John O’Shea is the favourite to take over as manager of Reading.

The post is available after Paul Ince was sacked last week after an eight-game winless run that has drawn the club into a battle against relegation.

The Royals sit level on points with Cardiff City, but their inferior goal difference means that, as things stand, they are set to lose their status as a Championship side.

With four matches left to play, Reading will be needing a quick turnaround and that may well be a factor in replacing one ex-United player with another.

O’Shea finished his playing career at Reading in 2019 at the age of 38, before taking on a role as a first team coach at the club.

After a year, he left to complete his UEFA Pro License before working with the Ireland National Team and Stoke City.

He is still well thought of at Reading and knows the club from his time there, with all the makings of a good coach.

For O’Shea, the management position is “the ultimate aim,” as he told the UTD Podcast in 2021.

“I know it’s a tricky business at the best of times,” he said. “But I’m hoping I’ve had a good education along the way with some of the people I’ve worked with.”

He spent the bulk of his career under Sir Alex Ferguson, during which time he won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League cups and a Champions League title.

That will no doubt give him plenty of experience to draw on should he get the difficult job of keeping Reading up.

It may prove to be a baptism of fire for a rookie manager, but if there is one thing John O’Shea has always been, it’s adaptable.