Manchester United close to agreeing a new deal for David de Gea



Manchester United are close to finalising a new deal for David de Gea.

According to Rob Dawson (ESPN), United are eager to extend their number one goalkeeper’s contract on reduced wages.

They can extend his current deal for another year but are not expected to do so.

“United, however, believe they are close to an agreement which would see De Gea extend his stay while taking a cut in his basic wage but with larger performance-related incentives.”

“Most of the terms have been finalised although talks are continuing about how the contract is structured.”

De Gea has cemented his place in Erik ten Hag’s team, performing well for the most part.

His excellent shot-stopping has saved United plenty of points this season.

De Gea is not the best with his feet, and that has hindered Ten Hag’s style of play.

Moreover, his inability to command his box during set-pieces causes chaos.

It is to be seen whether United consider getting a more modern goalkeeper who is suited to play in a possession-based team.

While it is not a priority, United could be looking at options for the future.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.