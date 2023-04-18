Manchester United takeover: Glazers worried about fan outrage, likely to sanction a full sale



The Glazers are likely to sanction a full sale of Manchester United.

According to Mike Keegan (The Daily Mail), the United owners are scared about the outrage from fans in case they decide to remain in charge of the club.

“The prospect of Man United becoming a toxic brand, should the Glazers not sell, is likely to be a factor under consideration.”

A full sale is the most probable outcome.

Earlier, we covered the story claiming Sheikh Jassim is confident about his prospects of buying Man United.

The Qataris and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are the only two public bidders for the club.

They are expected to make a fresh third bid before the proposed deadline of April 28.

The Glazers seem to be dragging this entire process to get the best possible price for their prized asset.

The delay in the sale could have serious ramifications for United’s summer transfer plans.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping for a quick conclusion.

The report goes on to state:

“Tomorrow those involved have the opportunity to ask final questions ahead of submitting their final offers.”

“Bids for full control are expected to be submitted close to the April 28 cut-off.”

