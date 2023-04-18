Manchster United forward Wout Weghorst told to find a new club



Wout Weghorst will need to find a new club this summer having been told he has no future at parent club Burnley.

That is according to Football Insider, who claim that Vincent Kompany sees him as a poor fit for his team’s style of play.

The Manchester United loanee has played 22 matches under Erik ten Hag since joining the club on loan in January.

He has scored two goals, with one coming against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup and the other in a 4-1 win over Real Betis in the Europa League.

It would be something of a shock to see the Red Devils make any moves to keep Weghorst at the club beyond the current campaign, despite the player impressing with his work rate and professionalism.

United are prioritising a top class centre forward this summer as they look to build upon what has been a positive first season for Ten Hag.

The news that Vincent Kompany does not see any future for Weghorst at Burnley either means that the striker will be unlikely to be staying in England.

Across his time at United and Burnley, he has hardly convinced anybody of his Premier League credentials.

A return to Besiktas, where he spent the first half on the season on loan, could be on the cards.

As reported by The Peoples Person, the Turkish Superliga side are interested in re-signing the player who managed eight goals and four assists across 16 league appearances before joining Man United.

Weghorst could potentially move back to the Bundesliga, where he enjoyed three years of goalscoring success for Wolfsburg.

The Dutchman does have qualities that could make him an asset to a number of teams across Europe. It just does not appear that neither Manchester United nor Burnley are among them.