On-loan Manchester United star Alex Telles could be on his way to Brazil next



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a fantastic debut season in England but he will be wary of the need to freshen up things ahead of next season in order to continue climbing the ladder.

After last summer’s splurge, it has become clear that United will need to sell well in order to raise capital as the Dutch boss seeks to strengthen in multiple areas.

First and foremost, in terms of outgoings the club will look at the defence which is full of deadwood and try and shift as many as possible.

Telles to Brazil

One who is almost certain to depart is Alex Telles, who is currently out on loan at United’s Europa League rivals Sevilla. His loan deal expires at the end of the season and he is expected back at Carrington.

The Red Devils currently have Luke Shaw, who has just signed a contract extension, and new signing Tyrell Malacia vying for the left-back spot and there seems to be no space for the Brazilian.

According to Torcedores (via Sport Witness), Brazilian club Flamengo have just announced that former Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli is joining as their new head coach.

And the Argentine has requested for help in the transfer market and his “main” target is the former Porto full-back.

“It’s claimed Flamengo spoke to the Red Devils on Saturday. They’re first looking for a loan with an option to buy,” the report mentioned.

His current market value as per Transfermarkt is €12million but Flamengo are not in a good financial position and hence cannot pay that much.

Telles’ United career has been a major disappointment

Flamengo have ‘good relationship’ with United following their talks for Andreas Pereira, and that could help them clinch the deal according to the report.

A lot was expected from the Brazil international when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to fork out €15million for his services back in 2020.

But from an attacking full-back capable of scoring goals and assisting at will during his Porto days, he became yet another player whose career took a nosedive in terms of form.

Ten Hag decided to use him as a left centre-back during pre-season but once Lisandro Martinez‘s signature was secured, Telles was allowed to leave on a temporary basis.

