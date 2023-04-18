Picture: Lisandro Martinez posts update after undergoing successful surgery



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has confirmed that his surgery went well and his full focus now lies on the recovery journey ahead.

Martinez went off injured during United’s 2-2 draw against Sevilla last Thursday. A tearful Martinez was carried off the pitch by two of his Argentinian compatriots in Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel.

The World Cup winner was then stretchered off into the dressing room.

The club subsequently confirmed in a statement that Martinez will not be involved anymore this season. The player suffered a broken metatarsal and will be out for six to eight weeks.

Martinez will undoubtedly be aiming to be available for pre-season ahead of the new season.

The 25-year-old took to social media and posted a picture of himself after the surgery. Martinez appears to be in good spirits with both of his thumbs up.

He captioned his post, “Everything went really well, thanks to God!”

“Many thanks for all of your messages. Now focusing on the recovery.”

Todo salió muy bien, gracias a Dios! Muchas gracias por todos los mensajes, ahora ya pensando en la recuperación. Vamossss 💪🏼 Everything went really well, thanks to God! Many thanks for all of your messages. Now focusing on the recovery. 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/SHvQbPaOmo — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) April 17, 2023

Raphael Varane is also another whose further involvement this term is hanging by a thread. Like Martinez, the Frenchman had to be substituted during the Sevilla clash.

It’s unclear which setback Varane is suffering from. United staff are hoping that he will be able to play again before the season ends.

The loss of Varane and Martinez is a huge blow for Erik ten Hag and the team. In his starting duo’s profound absence, the United boss started Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Red Devils won by two goals to nil courtesy of goals from Antony and Diogo Dalot who played in the left-back role.

Lindelof was impressive but as is usually the case with Maguire, the Englishman was still far from convincing. The United skipper was still shaky at moments. With United still battling for the top four and both Europa League and FA Cup glory, Maguire will need to cut off the mistakes from his game and step up.

