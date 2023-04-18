Predicted Man United XI vs Sevilla: Diogo Dalot to stay at left back



Erik ten Hag takes his Manchester United side to Seville on Thursday knowing that nothing less than a win will see them continue in Europe.

United squandered a two-goal lead against the Rojiblancos at Old Trafford last week with two badly defended goals, both deflected off United players, Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire.

Malacia then missed the next game with a knock and in Luke Shaw’s continued absence, Diogo Dalot played left back to great effect, crowning his excellent performance with his first Premier League goal.

Maguire did play again at the weekend where he was once again shaky. Among other indiscretions, he was lucky to get away with a handball in the penalty area that could even have seen him sent off, having already been booked for a clumsy tackle in the opening minutes of the game.

We therefore think that even if Shaw and Malacia are declared fit, Dalot could continue at left back, with Shaw playing left centre back and Victor Lindelof moving across to right centre back.

If Shaw is not fit, Maguire would stay in place. Given that Ten Hag thought Shaw might have made it for Sunday’s match at Forest, it seems likely he will be fit and will play.

Ten Hag has made clear he sees Lindelof as a more versatile defender and whilst he has picked the skipper over him on a number of occasions this season, the make-or-break nature of this game should mean he will pick players he has the most confidence in. At this stage it would be surprising if that is Maguire, unless he is literally Hobson’s choice.

Likewise Malacia is a great prospect but is error-prone and this crunch game calls for a little more experience.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is playing well enough to keep the right-back berth, especially if Dalot plays on the left.

There have been no suggestions that Raphael Varane is nearing fitness and Lisandro Martinez is definitely out for the season after having surgery on a broken metatarsal.

In midfield, Bruno Fernandes is suspended for the game so it is likely to be the dream team of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in the two holding midfield roles. Who will play at number 10 will depend on injuries. Marcel Sabitzer was injured in the warm-up against Forest but Ten Hag suggested he was withdrawn as a precaution. It’s hopeful that he will play but if not, Fred could get the nod over Scott McTominay in the number 10 role.

Marcus Rashford is another player who Ten Hag has said could be back in time for the game, but we think this is unlikely. He might just make the bench, but we expect Jadon Sancho to stay in the left-wing spot and Antony, who has been excellent of late, on the right.

Anthony Martial’s ongoing fitness issues are also a worry, but it is hoped he will be available. If not, a direct swap for Wout Weghorst is expected.

Alejandro Garnacho has shown signs on social media that he is back in boots but it is almost certainly too soon for him, too.

With David de Gea in goal, then, this is our predicted line-up for the game: