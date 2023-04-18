Rasmus Hojlund: Chelsea preparing €68m offer for the Manchester United target



Chelsea could submit an offer for Atalanta striker and Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund.

The Peoples Person reported that alongside Randal Kolo Muani, Hojlund is an alternative for United if the club fails in its objective to procure Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen.

Both the Kane and Osimhen deals require significant obstacles to be surmounted before a transfer gets over the line.

The Red Devils are not keen to get drawn into a battle of attrition with Daniel Levy over Kane. Osimhen on the other hand has made it clear his wish is to remain at Napoli even as links to the Premier League and Bayern Munich rage on.

The two strikers will also each cost north of €100m.

Corriere di Bergamo via Tutto Atalanta reports that in recent weeks, CEO of Atalanta Luca Percassi flew to London where talks were held with Chelsea.

The main item on the agenda was the transfer of Hojlund.

Attuto Atalanta points out that Chelsea could follow up negotiations with an attractive offer of €68m.

It’s easy to see why Chelsea are looking to beat United and other interested parties to the Dane’s services.

Hojlund only arrived at the Gewiss Stadium last summer. Since then, he has taken Serie A by storm. This season, the forward has plundered seven goals and three assists in 26 top-flight appearances.

Like United, Chelsea are keen on acquiring a striker, especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the fringes at Stamford Bridge.

Hojlund is a self-confessed United and Cristiano Ronaldo fan. If the 20-time English champions choose to move forward with their pursuit of the 20-year-old, they should move with speed and urgency to ward off Chelsea and any other prying eyes.

