Rio Ferdinand names Man United player who makes Bruno Fernandes hit Lionel Messi levels



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Christian Eriksen makes Bruno Fernandes better, with the former defender going as far as to compare the Portuguese to Lionel Messi.

Marcel Sabitzer’s injury during warmup before the Nottingham Forest win saw Eriksen thrust into the starting XI with less than 15 minutes to kick off.

Eriksen produced a commanding performance in the pivot next to Casemiro. The Dane bossed the midfield and controlled the tempo of the game in what was one of his best performances in a United shirt.

It was Bruno Fernandes however who was named man-of-the-match ahead of Eriksen. Fernandes was a creative force for the team and were it not for a number of heroic saves from Keylor Navas, the playmaker would have bagged a goal.

Both Eriksen and Fernandes came in for massive praise from Ten Hag after the game for the quick and seamless transitions to their new roles against Steve Cooper’s men.

The Peoples Person detailed a stat that showed since Fernandes’s signing, only Lionel Messi has registered more goal contributions than the 28-year-old.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, Ferdinand said, “His passing, he’s creating chances. His stats, only Messi rivals him in terms of goal involvements since he signed for United.”

“I’m not saying he is on Messi’s level, no one is saying that Bruno is on Messi’s level, he’s not. But only Messi is above him in those stats. He needs Eriksen to get to that other level. Eriksen the amount of easy passes he makes that are just great for teammates.”

Ferdinand also took time to make a bold prediction about United in comparison to Arsenal’s title-challenging campaign.

The six-time Premier League winner argued that should the Gunners fail to win the title and end up in second position behind Manchester City, United will have arguably had a better season by virtue of finishing in a Champions League spot and winning the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils are also battling on two other fronts, with Europa League and FA Cup glory on the line.

Ferdinand added, “If Arsenal don’t win the league and Man United finish third and just the one trophy they have had a better season. If you’re a player, forget fans now, and you finish third and win a trophy, Carabao Cup whatever it is and the team above you finish second and win no trophies, who is the happier player?”

“The one who finished third.”

Ferdinand however revealed his wish to see Arsenal beat City to the top spot.

