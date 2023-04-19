Alejandro Garnacho earns incredible praise from Mario Kempes



Manchester United’s injury problems have given Erik ten Hag plenty to think about as the season reaches its business end, but Mario Kempes has suggested that his options are about to be massively strengthened.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Alejandro Garnacho is nearing a return to fitness after suffering an ankle ligament injury against Southampton back in March.

“It is difficult to put into words how I’m feeling right now,” said Garnacho after the goalless draw.

“Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team and team-mates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United.”

But news that his impending return looks to be soon has delighted Red Devils’ fans and Kempes has only added to the enthusiasm for his return.

Argentina’s legendary striker has heaped praise on the United academy graduate, going as far as to compare him to one of the game’s finest players.

“He has incredible category and personality,” Kempes told TyC Sports. “He reminds me of Mbappé.”

That is high praise indeed, with Kylian Mbappe being among a handful of footballers who has an argument for being the best player in the world.

Garnacho is obviously not there yet, but it only goes to show how highly the winger is regarded in Argentina.

Kempes is excited by the youngster’s international prospects to the point where he even suggests that Garnacho should already have a World Cup winner’s medal, saying, “No I don’t know why he didn’t go to the World Cup.”

The young Argentine’s direct style and electric pace has endeared him to fans during what has proven to be a breakout campaign.

While no official return date has been set, the excitement for Alejandro Garnacho’s comeback is building as Manchester United prepare for a difficult end to the season.