Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford, Marcel Sabitzer and Luke Shaw all available for Sevilla clash



Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford, Marcel Sabitzer, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are all available for United’s Europa League quarter final second leg against Sevilla tomorrow evening.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the manager said:

“Available, that’s why they are in the airplane. I will take my decisions tomorrow. Today we train, we will see the reaction.”

On Rashford, Ten Hag explained:

“He had one training session with the team but he had some individual sessions before.”

On the first leg, he said:

“It’s clear. It’s about two legs. I think we played quite well for 60 mins and the last 30 mins we dropped a level. It’s not acceptable and we know that. You get punished.”

“We want to compete with the best and know we have to progress even more.”

The manager was asked whether David de Gea is a modern goalkeeper. He said:

“Stopping goals – that is the main job for a goalkeeper. Everyone has their own particular style. Nowadays, in possession, it has become more and more important at top levels.

“But at the end of the day it is about stopping goals; shots; crosses; one-on-ones.

“I think David is a really multifunctional goalkeeper.”

On the atmosphere playing in Seville, Ten Hag commented:

“You have to use motivation as a tool and control it. The timing of that is important. In big games especially, you have to know how to use it. We need to focus on the game and the play the best game we can.

“Our organisation all over the pitch is quite good. We need to do better attacking. I am confident that we can score goals tomorrow.”