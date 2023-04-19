Fred’s wife shares interesting way star is spending his time ahead of Sevilla Europa clash



Manchester United midfielder Fred’s wife has shared a video clip of the Brazilian enjoying a rare glimpse of the sun while playing the drum to a salsa beat.

Fred’s partner, Monique Salum posted a video showing the 30-year-old sitting outside taking in the sun and in good spirits.

Alongside Fred was a tablet playing music.

The Sun reports, “Monique, a chemical engineer, might have spotted something in the air as Fred showed another side of his character by becoming a Road Devil.”

“With a tablet blaring out music on top of his car, the 30-year-old was happy to pound away on an atabaque – a tall Afro-Brazilian hand drum.”

“Sometimes gleefully stretching his arms above his head, Fred didn’t look like a man preparing for a huge tie on Thursday night.”

Tomorrow, United will be looking to write the wrongs of their 2-2 draw against Sevilla a week ago.

Erik ten Hag’s men scored two goals in the first half through Marcel Sabitzer who grabbed a brace. United seemed to be in cruise control and destined to breeze through the second period before putting the tie to bed.

However, the team produced a lethargic second-half performance and allowed Sevilla an avenue back into the game.

The fact that a two-goal lead was so easily surrendered was compounded by huge injuries sustained by starting centre-back duo Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

United confirmed that Martinez will miss the rest of the season. Varane’s campaign is hanging by a thread although there is hope he could still play a small part.

With Bruno Fernandes suspended for the Spain clash and Sabitzer an uncertain prospect to start after the Austrian picked up an injury before the Nottingham Forest match, Fred has a strong chance to be named in the starting XI.

Sabitzer’s form has recently relegated Fred to a bench role but tomorrow, the United number 17 will get the opportunity to remind Ten Hag what he can do and why he should be heavily relied upon during the season run-in.

