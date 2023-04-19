Liverpool agree personal terms with Manchester United target Ryan Gravenberch

Manchester United transfer target Ryan Gravenberch has held positive transfer talks with Premier League rivals Liverpool.

As reported by The Mirror, the midfielder has agreed personal terms with Jurgen Klopp’s side and is now expected to join the club in the summer.

Gravenberch is happy to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, having spent just one season with the German champions.

“Gravenberch is on £100,000-a-week in Germany – after tax. That means Liverpool would have to give him a £200,000-a-week contract just to match those terms.

“But those figures were not deemed to be an issue when the Merseysiders spoke to Gravenberch’s advisers in Amsterdam last Wednesday.

“And Liverpool are hoping that Bayern will do business if they can recoup the £16.3 million they paid Ajax last summer,” the report stated.

The Dutchman is a product of the famous Ajax youth academy and has been linked with a reunion with former coach Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

However, the 20-year-old is now poised to join United’s fierce rivals with Liverpool beating Ten Hag’s side to the punch.

United are widely expected to be in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer having been left short at times throughout the current campaign.

Marcel Sabitzer was signed on an emergency loan deal at the end of January, underlining Ten Hag’s need for bodies in the centre of the park.

It’s yet to be decided whether Sabitzer will stay beyond his loan deal, which expires at the end of the season.

If the club decide against keeping the Austrian, Gravenberch could have been the one to profit.

Gravenberch moving to Anfield means Liverpool are well and truly out of the reckoning for Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is the number one target for many top European clubs this summer and United are one of those hoping to convince the youngster to join their ranks.

Whoever comes through the doors at Old Trafford in the summer will be tasked with mounting a serious title charge next season, as Ten Hag plots United’s route back to the top of English football.

