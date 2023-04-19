Man United’s Amad Diallo leaves his mark again as Sunderland held by Huddersfield



Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo played all 90 minutes for Sunderland in a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland took the lead in the 35th minute through Joe Gelhardt. A Josh Koroma goal just before the hour mark restored parity and saw the game end in a stalemate.

Amad stole the show again and crowned his performance with a superb assist for Gelhardt’s opening goal of the match,

During the time he was on the pitch, the Ivorian registered one shot on target.

He blocked two shots and embarked on one dribble which he successfully completed.

Amad had 59 touches of the ball. The United loanee successfully delivered 34 of the 36 passes he tried to find his teammates with – a pass accuracy of 94%.

The 20-year-old registered three key passes to his name and delivered 100% of his crosses.

The dazzling winger attempted to ping four long balls and he was triumphant with all four of his efforts.

He delved into six ground duels and won four of them. Aerially, Amad could have done better. Out of the four challenges he contested, he only came out on top once.

Amad made two crucial interceptions, was fouled twice and tackled once.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Against the backdrop of yet another swashbuckling display and with Amad Diallo poised to be given a chance to impress Erik ten Hag and earn a place in the first team, the Red Devils should be keen to heed Tony Mowbray’s advice.

Mowbray warned United against taking the player back only to relegate him to a place on the bench. As per the Sunderland boss, Amad’s talents and high potential demand that he be a regular starter.

