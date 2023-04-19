Manchester United refuse to let Alejandro Garnacho go to the U20 World Cup with Argentina



Manchester United have decided not to let Alejandro Garnacho go and play for Argentina in the U20 World Cup.

The Albiceleste named Garnacho in their preliminary squad for the competition.

‼️ The preliminary list of Argentina for the U20 World Cup! 🌟🌟🇦🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/CxajPyVaJC — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) April 19, 2023

The Peoples Person reported last month that while clubs are not obliged to release their players to play in minor competitions, FIFA rules constrain them to make their players available for the World Cup if called up by their respective national teams.

The tournament is set to kick off on May 20 but according to Gaston Edul, the Red Devils will resist any efforts to have their youngster feature in the U20 World Cup.

Edul reports, “Manchester United do not want to let Alejandro Garnacho go to the U20 World Cup and they have already communicated to Argentina.”

“AFA and Mascherano are going to do everything possible to have him there but it is complicated.”

AFA y Mascherano van a hacer todo lo posible para que esté pero está complicado. pic.twitter.com/KyVm6QKaOO — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) April 19, 2023

United’s reluctance to allow Garnacho to leave could be due to the fact that the 18-year-old is injured and is currently undergoing his recovery.

Garnacho last played for United in March when he picked up an injury in a goalless draw against Southampton at Old Trafford.

A heavy tackle by Kyle Walker-Peters on Garnacho forced the winger, who had just been brought on, to be substituted again so as not to risk aggravating the injury.

The Southampton game took place just before the international break and Garnacho, who had received a call-up to the senior Argentina squad, missed the opportunity to train alongside Lionel Messi and under the tutelage of Lionel Scaloni.

Erik ten Hag said that Garnacho is still likely to play a part in how United’s season unfolds. Recently, the player gave a huge injury update to supporters when he shared a picture of himself out on the grass wearing football boots.

Undoubtedly, Ten Hag would have been keen to have Garnacho for the season run-in. This is something legendary Argentina forward Mario Kempes alluded to himself.

As per Kempes, Garnacho reminds him of Kylian Mbappe – high praise for the United man from one of the game’s greatest.

It will be interesting to see how United navigate this Garnacho and Argentina national team situation.

