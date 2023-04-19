Manchester United target David Raya openly admits that he wants to play Champions League football



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has plans to upgrade the attack in the summer with the arrival of a midfielder and defender also in the pipeline.

But many fans will argue that bringing in a goalkeeper is as important if not more as compared to the areas that are being reinforced.

United’s long-term shot-stopper David de Gea is currently leading the Golden Glove race for the most clean-sheets and has been the undisputed starter under the current manager.

DDG’s future remains up in the air

But the former Ajax coach prefers his keeper to be comfortable with the ball at his feet and have the ability to initiate sweeping actions while being commanding in the box.

Despite his shot-stopping prowess, the aforementioned qualities are all lacking in the Spaniard’s game and that is why United remain in the hunt for a new keeper.

The Spain international is close to agreeing a new long-term deal with the club on vastly reduced terms but that is no guarantee that he will continue to be a starter under Ten Hag.

Among the goalies linked with a move to Old Trafford is David Raya of Brentford, who has enjoyed a great season with the Bees with his passing out from the back a particular highlight of the season.

Raya’s current deal with the London side ends in 2024 and despite Brentford’s best attempts, the 27-year-old has so far turned down two contract extensions and it is looking increasingly likely that he will depart in the summer.

United. Tottenham and Chelsea have been linked with the Brentford No 1 and he has spoken out about a possible move to one of the big clubs.

Raya looking to play CL football

“Obviously it’s nice to hear that clubs are after you and asking about you and looking for you,” Raya told the Yours, Mine, Away! podcast (via Football London).

“These clubs are the biggest in the world and every player wants to play for these clubs. I have a year left and I don’t know what will happen in the summer.

“I’ve said before that I’ve had two contracts that I’ve turned down because they weren’t the offers I was looking for.

“I want to push myself to the highest level to the Champions League, the Europa League and to win those trophies. I want to experience that and I’m at that stage in my footballing career.”

The Spaniard has made it clear that he is looking at playing in the biggest competitions like the Champions League and Europa League and United could offer him that chance if Ten Hag thinks he is the man capable of donning the No 1 jersey.

