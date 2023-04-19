Manchester United to unveil statute of Jimmy Murphy on May 3

Manchester United are due to unveil a statue of Jimmy Murphy outside the Stretford End on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The date will be 65 years to the day he led the club to the FA Cup final at Wembley.

As reported by manutd.com, the official unveiling ceremony is taking place between 17:00 and 17:30 GMT, with the public welcome from 16:30.

Murphy’s family will be present and are due to say a few words before the unveiling.

The club announced plans for the statue in 2021, to commemorate Murphy’s immense contribution to Manchester United.

Supporter groups and members of the Murphy family were consulted on the decision to erect the statue, with award-winning sculptor Alan Herriot chosen to design and develop.

Murphy played a key role as coach and assistant manager to Sir Matt Busby between the years of 1946 and 1971.

Jimmy was fundamental in the development of the Busby Babes, which included some of United’s finest-ever players such as Sir Bobby Charlton and Duncan Edwards.

The Welshman was also integral to the club’s recovery from the Munich Air Disaster, helping the club back to its feet after the darkest event in its history.

During Murphy’s playing career, he made 200 appearances for West Bromwich Albion and won 15 caps for the Welsh national team, which he incidentally later managed.

Murphy’s statue will be up in time for fans to see it before a home game this season, with Wolves and Fulham left to visit Old Trafford in the league in the later weeks of the campaign.

United’s current set of players will be desperate to end the season with another trophy or two which would be another fitting nod to Murphy’s everlasting efforts at the club.

