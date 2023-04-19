Marc Skinner prepares for United vs Arsenal at home in the WSL

Ahead of Manchester United’s crunch clash against Arsenal tonight, Marc Skinner spoke to the press.

The last time the two sides met at The Emirates in November last year, The Reds came from behind to secure victory winning 3-2.

That last gasp winner from Russo was one of the defining moments of United’s progress since reformation in 2018.

However, Skinner has urged his side to look ahead and not ‘lose the moment’ of tomorrow evening.

“That moment [the win] raised our belief in the process and what we’re trying to achieve.”

“I think what we need to do is really show how far we’ve come,” he continued.

“[We want to] show the aggressive nature, show the energetic football we have, and take that to Arsenal and see if they have any answers for that.”

United and Arsenal have registered the best defensive records in the league this season with the Reds only conceding nine to the Gunners 10.

Skinner said he’d be surprised if it ended in a goalless draw.

“We know Arsenal like to go direct, we’ve seen [Stina] Blackstenius running behind the [defensive] line and Caitlin Foord in the wide channel and [Victoria] Pelova as well, so we know what they like to do.”

Arsenal are suffering with a number of their first-team players sidelined through injury.

In addition to Miedema and Mead, Kim Little is now ruled out of tonight’s game as is Katie McCabe through suspension.

However, Skinner likes to focus on United’s game, the things that they can control.

“It’s just about playing our quality in front of our home fans and getting to our energy because I think most teams find it difficult to play [against] that.

“That’s our controllable and that is what we’re going to try and promise our fans tomorrow.”

The match will be shown on BBC Three tonight with kick off set for 19.15.