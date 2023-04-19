Marcus Rashford returns to training ahead of Europa League clash against Sevilla



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is back in training ahead of the team’s clash against Sevilla tomorrow.

United threw away a two-goal lead against their Spanish opposition at Old Trafford last week in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

Own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire cancelled out a first-half brace from Marcel Sabitzer to set up a mouth-watering clash at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Rashford was not present after the 25-year-old sustained what seemed to be a groin injury during the 2-0 win against Everton.

Rashford had to be taken off late into the game and missed the Sevilla draw as a result.

In the Englishman’s absence, Anthony Martial led the line with Jadon Sancho and Antony on either flank of the French striker.

Erik ten Hag fielded the same attacking trio on Sunday against Nottingham Forest.

After the Sevilla draw at the Theatre of Dreams, Ten Hag strongly hinted that the soonest Rashford would be back is tomorrow and it looks like the Dutchman got his wish.

Manchester Evening News reporter Richard Fay reports that United’s top scorer this season participated in team training.

This is a huge boost for Ten Hag whose squad is currently reduced to its bare bones.

United confirmed in a statement that Lisandro Martinez’s season had ended after the World Cup winner went off injured last week against Sevilla.

Martinez underwent a successful surgery and is now firmly focusing on his recovery ahead of a return to action next season. Raphael Varane could also be out for the entirety of United’s season run-in.

Ten Hag will also be boosted by the returns of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer who were also in training.

Luke Shaw, Marcel Sabitzer and Tyrell Malacia also training. Scott McTominay still missing. pic.twitter.com/HSlC8JWtNG — Rich Fay (@RichFay) April 19, 2023

Malacia missed the game against Forest due to a sore knee. Sabitzer picked up a groin injury just 15 minutes before kick-off against Steve Cooper’s men and had to be replaced by Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen proved to be a worthy replacement. However, with Bruno Fernandes suspended, Sabitzer’s availability is invaluable for Ten Hag.

That Shaw and Malacia are also back means that Diogo Dalot can then be restored to his natural and favoured right-back position.

