Match report: Manchester United Women 1-0 Arsenal Women



Manchester United stay top of the league after they beat title rivals, Arsenal 1-0 at Leigh Sports Village this evening.

Russo’s strike on the stroke of half-time was the difference in a well-matched game.

It was a feisty contest which saw the Reds have four players booked and that was marred by the early exit of Leah Williamson, who went down off the ball.

United were dominant in the first ten minutes. Galton had a chance which was half a cross and half a shot but it landed on the roof of the net.

Alessia Russo had the Reds’ first real chance in the sixth minute, the ball was cut back to her on the edge of the area but her shot was just wide.

Fifteen minutes in and there was aa sad sight for Arsenal and Lionesses fans as Williamson went down with no one around her. The stretcher came on but Williamson insisted on limping off herself.

Arsenal threatened but Earps was quick off her line to collect.

Another chance came for United from a set-piece, Zelem found Mannion unmarked at the back post but she scuffed the shot wide.

Batlle went to ground to win the ball but didn’t come away with it, presenting an opening for Arsenal, who got the cross in. Luckily it was well defended and cleared away by the Reds.

Maanum was down worryingly for Arsenal but she eventually got up and was running freely.

Just before the break, Earps was forced into a save at the near post and held onto it well.

Blundell cut across Gio but was tackled from behind by the Brazilian. A good delivery from Zelem was unfortunately met by an Arsenal head.

With five minutes of injury time to play, could United steal a march on the Gunners before the break?

Yes! In the final minute of stoppage time Nikita Parris made a brilliant run down the right and cut it back to Russo on the edge of the area, who smashed it past Zinsberger. 1-0 to the Reds!

Inside two minutes of the restart Parris and Russo combined again to almost make it two, but a good save from Zinsberger denied the hosts.

Arsenal were beginning to get more of a foothold in the game now, United needed to stay alert and keep the pressure up.

United were struggling to keep hold of possession now and they gave it away in a dangerous area. There was some good blocks by the Reds but it was a wake-up call.

Playing out from the back led to an Arsenal corner. Luckily Earps rose high and punched it away out wide. Toone and Russo combined to clear.

A rare chance in this half for the Reds came as Parris won the ball and controlled it well, she played in Batlle but her cross went out for a goal kick.

It was a nervous watch for United fans as their team struggled to keep possession and the Gunners looked to pose more of a threat.

A free kick came for Arsenal in a dangerous area as Batlle picked up a yellow for handball. Thankfully Maanum skied it.

Mannion had to mop up at the back as Zelem tried to shield the ball out for a goal kick but lost out. Mannion, who had been solid all night, smashed it away.

There was a corner for Arsenal and more work for United’s back line in the dying moments. Zinsberger came out of her goal for it and got a shot away but it sailed over the bar and the final whistle blew.

United stay top of the league!

Team: Earps, Mannion, Batlle, Blundell, Le Tissier, Zelem, Ladd, Toone (Turner 87), Galton, Parris (Thomas 87), Russo (Williams 72)

