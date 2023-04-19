Paris Saint Germain could make a double swoop for Harry Kane and Jose Mourinho



Paris Saint Germain could sign both former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and reported target Harry Kane this summer.

It feels like it could be a summer change for the French giants who will no doubt want to keep star player Kylian Mbappe happy.

Current manager Christophe Galtier has had a difficult season in charge, losing some important games.

However, they do find themselves at the top of Ligue 1 with an eight-point lead over Marseille in second place.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Man United held an interest in signing Kane this summer.

RMC Sport, a French outlet, has reported that football advisor Luis Campos could reunite with Mourinho at PSG this summer.

This comes 10 years after they collaborated in similar roles at Spanish club Real Madrid.

The outlet reports that Galtier is expected to finish the season as coach of PSG but there is no certainty he will still be there despite having a contract still.

Campos’ interest in the current Roma manager could become more serious when the season has finished.

There will no doubt be scrutiny behind the scenes following poor performances in other competitions such as the Champions League and the French cup.

Mourinho’s experience at the top level is gaining ground with the sporting advisor and can provide a completely different outlet to Galtier.

Other names circulating if the managerial role becomes vacant are Thiago Motta, Julian Nagelsmann and Mikel Arteta.

Spanish outlet as.com are reporting that these changes including the signing of Kane will mark the future of the project at PSG.

The Peoples Person recently reported on the French clubs dream to sign the English striker this summer.

Mbappe has a contract until 2024, with the forward having the option to extend by a further year.

PSG will no doubt want to have a successful transfer window in order to keep the French international happy.

The outlet continues to report that Kane is still a priority to reinforce their attack who only has one year left on his contract.

Mourinho worked with the Englishman during his time at Tottenham before he was fired and ultimately hired by his current club.

PSG have often struggled without a regular striker to help star player Mbappe out this season.

Lionel Messi’s future is up in the air and could leave PSG this summer to return to Barcelona.

Other striker options being touted around include Randal Kolo Muani, Victor Osimhen and Marcus Thuram.

