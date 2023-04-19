Paris Saint-Germain dreaming about Manchester United’s top target Harry Kane



It is an open secret that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is desperate to add an elite striker to his team ahead of next season.

The Red Devils have created a lot of chances but have missed the presence of a clinical finisher because of which the team have been made to huff and puff for their wins.

Top-scorer Marcus Rashford is currently injured but the Mancunian is much more adept at playing from the left while Anthony Martial continues to blow hot and cold when fit.

United’s striker hunt

Loan signing Wout Weghorst has not been the goal threat the manager had thought and the search to find the right man is currently well underway.

As per most reports, it seems to be mainly between Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen of Napoli, with both clubs looking at record bids to part with their superstars.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is looking at a minimum of £100 million and United also need to contend with other rivals in this chase.

As per Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain are looking at the England captain and have made him their primary summer attacking target.

Kane is said to “bring together all the necessary qualities that make PSG fantasize” for his signature and he would be the perfect foil for Kylian Mbappe.

“On paper, the attacking duo he could form with Kylian Mbappé is sure to make people salivate. They both have qualities that seem eminently complementary, with an attacker who fixes when the other uses his freedom of movement to disorganize the opponent.”

PSG sporting director Luis Campos is a big admirer of Kane and PSG will not be daunted by the prospect of the price tag set by Spurs.

PSG vs United for Kane

The report mentions that both clubs have “good business relations” and it could help them edge ahead of the competition.

Kane’s wish to overtake Alan Shearer as the Premier League’s top-scorer means he will ne required to stay in England and that would make United favourites.

Bayern Munich have been categorically informed that the player holds no interest in moving to Germany.

Kane’s potential future is set to dominate the summer transfer window and it will be interesting to see whether United can get the deal done.

