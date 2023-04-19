Rafael Leao: Man United target feels at home at AC Milan and confirms contract talks



AC Milan forward and Manchester United target Rafael Leao has reiterated his wish to remain with the Rossoneri and confirmed that talks over a new deal are still ongoing.

Leao has been linked to United on multiple occasions with the Red Devils keen to add an attacking-minded player to the ranks once the transfer window opens.

Leao is said to be part of a long list that also includes Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos, and Dusan Vlahovic, just to mention a few.

The Portuguese superstar spoke to reporters after his side’s heroic 1-1 draw against Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium that effectively catapulted them to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

AC Milan won 2-1 on aggregate against their Serie A foes after winning the first-leg clash at the San Siro a week ago. Yesterday night, Leao was excellent and was crowned UEFA’s man-of-the-match.

A loose touch by Napoli’s Tanguy Ndombele set Leao on a superb run where the 23-year-old took on a number of players before squaring the ball to a lurking Olivier Giroud. Giroud was all too happy to tap it into the back of the net from close range to give AC Milan the lead.

United target Victor Osimhen restored parity deep into extra time but it was too late for Napoli to mount any meaningful comeback.

Leao was quizzed about his future. He replied, “I want to stay here at Milan, yes — but there are some things to resolve.

“I’m still under contract for one more year, we’re in talks.

“I feel at home at AC Milan. I’m so, so happy to be here.”

Calciomercato notes that the ball is now in Milan and Paolo Maldini’s court. Maldini is the club’s technical director.

As per Calciomercato, there is a contract in place for Leao with wages of up to €7m net per year. The major sticking point is the player’s signing bonus. Leao’s entourage is seeking a significant bonus from AC Milan which would help them pay a fine that the player owes to Sporting Lisbon.

Confidence is growing that Leao’s former club, Lille, will play their part in helping pay the fine which Calciomercato says stands at a whooping €19m.

From United’s point-of-view, that Leao is publicly talking up staying in Italy is not good news. How the situation develops in the coming weeks will be crucial to determining where the winger’s immediate future lies.

