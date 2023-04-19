Watch: Manchester United loan star Maxi Oyedele nominated for goal of the season



Manchester United loan star Maxi Oyedele has been nominated for Altrincham FC’s goal of the season award.

The midfielder, who is also comfortable in defence, has been in fine form of late.

He joined Altrincham on loan during the January transfer window and has gone on to make twelve appearances thus far.

During that time he has scored four goals, a fantastic return for a player in his position.

Among those goals was a thunderous half volley from outside the penalty area, in a fightback against Oldham Athletic.

He raced onto a cleared cross near the corner of the box and lashed the ball over his own shoulder and into the net, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

The 18-year-old has impressed for his loan club so much so that manager Phil Parkinson has said that the youngster had ‘galvanised’ the team in recent matches.

“Maxi, inspirational when he came on in terms of driving us forward, organising people,” he told the club’s website.

“Great leadership qualities for an 18-year-old, was brilliant to see. He galvanised us… Maxi, outstanding.”

Between his fine attitude and technical quality, he will certainly be a player to watch in the coming years.

Whether that will be at Old Trafford remains to be seen, however.

His current contract is set to expire in the summer and there is little noise surrounding a renewal at this stage.