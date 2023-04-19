Wesley Sneijder warns Manchester United about major Jurrien Timber weakness



Dutch great Wesley Sneijder has warned Manchester United and other parties in England interested in Ajax defender Jurrien Timber that he loses every header.

Timber is reportedly a target for Erik ten Hag when the transfer window opens.

Ten Hag launched a charm offensive for Timber last summer but a move failed to materialize. The player harboured reservations about game time with the World Cup on the horizon.

Timber’s reluctance saw Ten Hag turn his attention to Lisandro Martinez and the rest is history. Martinez has been one of the club’s best players this season and a major reason why the team is still battling for three trophies.

The Argentine has rapidly attained cult hero status at Old Trafford, highlighted by regular chants of “Argentina! Argentina! Argentina!” whenever he gets on the ball.

United confirmed in a statement that the World Cup winner’s season had come to an end after picking up a fifth metatarsal injury during the 2-2 draw to Sevilla last week.

Martinez shared an injury update after successfully undergoing surgery and stated that his full attention now lies in making a recovery.

Most United fans would agree that it probably worked out for the best, in that Martinez was signed as opposed to Timber.

According to Sneijder, who spoke to Dutch TV show Veronica Offside via The Manchester Evening News, suitors need to be aware of Timber’s limitations in the air despite the player’s smart way of playing the game.

“But he [Timber] loses every header.”

“And in England – against those wardrobes in the Premier League – that will be his downfall.”

Timber is not the only centre-back the Red Devils are looking at. Monaco’s Axel Disasi and Napoli’s Kim Min-jae are also on the club’s radar. Perhaps when picking who to pursue, United will take Sneijder’s words into account.

