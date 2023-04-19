Wolves eyeing record fee Matheus Nunes with Liverpool, Manchester United ready for battle



One thing is for certain. Manchester United are set to have a very busy summer transfer window with multiple areas in desperate need of strengthening.

One area which severely cost United in the big games was their midfield. Casemiro’s suspension and Christian Eriksen’s injury forced the club to dip into the loan market for Marcel Sabitzer.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be keen to add a quality ball-carrier in midfield, with none of the current options coming close to the required standards at Old Trafford.

United need a new midfielder

It is pretty evident in the way Ten Hag has set his United team to play that a midfielder of Frenkie de Jong’s ilk could be the missing piece of the jigsaw, hence the elaborate chase last summer.

But this summer, the Dutch playmaker might not even be needed if the Red Devils can pull off a deal of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ in-demand star Matheus Nunes.

Despite a difficult season for the club, the 24-year-old has showcased his dribbling and ball-carrying talents and he has one goal and one assist from 32 games across all competitions.

As previously reported by The Peoples Person, United are ready to fight it out with Liverpool for Nunes and it seems Wolves are ready to profit.

According to the latest Football Insider report, “Wolves are preparing to land a club-record fee for midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer after Man United joined Liverpool in the race for his signature.

“It is believed that the Molineux club are hopeful of a bidding war for the 24-year-old, who is likely to be in high demand in the next transfer window.”

United vs Liverpool for Nunes

A fee of £50million was mooted as the figure which would see the Molineux outfit part ways with the former Sporting Lisbon star but that figure could yet go higher if both clubs try to outdo one another.

Wolves’ previous record sale was Diogo Jota, who joined the Anfield club for £40million back in 2020.

Nunes had signed for Wolves just last summer (2022) in a reported club-record initial £38million deal and penned a five-year deal at Molineux.

Nunes would be an astute addition as he can play all across the midfield as well as out wide and could be the missing piece for Ten Hag’s plans.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.