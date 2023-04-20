15-year-old ‘Little Gem’ Hendrick Ronaldo dreams of playing for Manchester United

Honduran outlet Diez published an intriguing interview with a young up and coming footballer who shares his name with a Manchester United legend.

15-year-old Hendrick Ronaldo has been making waves with FC Solothurn and is considered one of the top prospects in a talented, young side.

Born in Switzerland, the country his mother hails from, the versatile teenager can play in midfield, lead the line up front, and even fill in at right-back.

His father is Honduran, and the youngster dreams of representing Los Catrachos at the international level.

“I’d like to play and defend the colors of the Honduran national team,” he answered swiftly, when asked where he sees himself in a decade.

The teenager also explained that the name Ronaldo is an ode to more than one footballer with the same name.

He said, “It’s a common European name in Portugal. I also like it for Ronaldo from Brazil.”

When asked about which European powerhouse he’d like to sign for, Hendrick did not hesitate.

“For Manchester United from England.”

Despite being in his infancy, as far as football goes, Hendrick does seem to have a good head on those young shoulders and fans can be excited by the prospect of seeing him line up for the Red Devils someday.

Manchester United have a long and storied tradition when it comes to fielding young blood.

The Busby Babes and Fergie’s Fledglings dominated the game for decades at a stretch, winning multiple major honours, gathering envious glances from the rest of Europe.

United have continued to rely heavily upon the young lads from Carrington, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga, Scott McTominay and recently Kobiee Mainoo all playing a major part in proceedings this term.

Maybe someday soon enough, Hendrick Ronaldo is bound to join them in their future endeavours.

