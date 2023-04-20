Confirmed Man United XI vs Sevilla: Marcus Rashford on the bench



Diogo Dalot will continue at left back for Manchester United this evening as they chase a win in Spain in the Europa League quarter final second leg against Sevilla.

United squandered a two-goal lead in the first leg courtesy of a deflection off Tyrell Malacia and another off Harry Maguire.

Malacia is fit again but does not make the starting XI after Dalot performed so well in the role on Sunday against Notts Forest.

In the continued absence of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, Maguire continues at centre back alongside Victor Lindelof.

Luke Shaw is also back after injury but has to make do with a place on the bench.

David de Gea is in goal and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is at right back.

In midfield, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen will play in the deeper roles, with Marcel Sabitzer playing ahead of them in the number 10 position.

The Austrian, who scored both United’s goals in the first leg, has recovered from an injury sustained in the warm-up against Forest to replace Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended.

In attack Ten Hag names an unchanged trio of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial.

Marcus Rashford is fit enough to be named on the bench after recovering quickly from a groin injury. He is very likely to be introduced if United need goals in the second half.

📋 Your United XI for tonight's huge game 👊#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2023

On the United bench alongside Malacia, Shaw and Rashford are Jack Butland, Radek Vitek, Fred, Facu Pellistri, Zidane Iqbal, Anthony Elanga and Wout Weghorst.

Kick off in Seville is at 8pm.