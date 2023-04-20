Dimitar Berbatov insists that Jadon Sancho must take accountability for his Man United struggles



Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has stated that Jadon Sancho must look within himself and question why he has not found his feet at Old Trafford.

Sancho joined United in the summer of 2021 but has struggled to re-ignite his form for Borussia Dortmund in England.

With Wout Weghorst reduced to substitute appearances and in Marcus Rashford‘s absence due to injury, Sancho has put together a run of games but has only managed to show flashes of what he can do.

In United’s recent games against Sevilla at Old Trafford and Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, Sancho was far from convincing.

According to Berbatov, who spoke to Goal, while United’s coaching staff make attempts to bring out the best in Sancho, the player must also make an effort to determine how best to improve.

“Why is it not happening? He needs to give the answers too. He’s a talent and he has the dribbling ability, the tricks in the bag, the speed, he can score and pass as well. What is missing?

“This is something they need to figure out in the training ground. Sancho himself needs to see, to work on what is missing. I’d like him to stay because, in my mind, he can produce much, much better.

“With him [Sancho] on the left and Antony on the right you have speed, you have [Marcus] Rashford, you have Martial, this is a talent pool.”

Berbatov said that he hopes Sancho will have a much better campaign next season.

The Bulgarian compared the Englishman’s situation to his when he first arrived at United. Berbatov had two decent campaigns under Sir Alex Ferguson but really exploded in his third term at the club.

Berbatov scored a hat-trick against Liverpool that season and an impressive five goals against Blackburn. He finished the campaign as the Premier League’s top goalscorer with 20 goals.

The 42-year-old added, “That’s a great example. Because he’s [Sancho] in his second season and I have my best in my third one. So let’s hope that the third one will be his best one yet. I think some players need a bit more time, others not so much.

“With some of them it’s not working out, even if you stay for five years. I don’t have the answer. It just happened to me in that period of time. I hope that because we spoke about Sancho that his third season is the lucky one.”

United fans will be hoping that Berbatov is right and Sancho starts making his mark soon. At the moment, the 23-year-old is not under massive pressure but, as football has proven many times, things can change quickly. Sancho needs to start coming up with the goods very soon.

