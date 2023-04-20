Dimitar Berbatov tells Antony what he must do to explode after Nottingham Forest heroics



Legendary Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has advised Antony to continue playing as he did against Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest on Sunday so as to continue going from strength to strength at Old Trafford.

As United rode out 2-0 winners at the City Ground, Antony produced a scintillating performance that helped the Red Devils clinch all three points.

Antony scored the opening goal before embarking on a brilliant run to set up Diogo Dalot for the second of the match.

Beyond the goal and assist, Antony was remarkable in his take-ons, passing, and execution of his defensive responsibilities. Against Forest, the Brazilian arguably had his best display since joining United last summer.

Berbatov spoke to Goal and backed Antony to come good. The Bulgarian said, “We are all humans, we all want results straight away. But sometimes you need time to adjust to a different league, to a different club, to a different way of playing football.

“I would like to see Antony play exactly as he played against Nottingham Forest. And that pass he gave Diogo Dalot, this is football.

“This is how you should play football, pass the ball on the ground in between the defenders. This was the best moment in that match for me.”

Berbatov noted that Antony does not lack in confidence.

The ex-United man stated his hope that Antony’s masterclass against Forest motivates the player and spurs him on to reach new levels in a United shirt.

He did, howeve,r advise Antony to make his game simpler.

Berbatov said that the Brazilian possesses such talents that he does not need to overcomplicate his style of play with many unnecessary tricks on the ball that eventually come to nothing.

The Bulgarian remarked, “Simplicity is genius.” He gave an example of the pass to Dalot as a simple action that resulted in something incredible for the team.

