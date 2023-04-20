Dimitar Berbatov urges Manchester United to snub Harry Kane pursuit in favour of Victor Osimhen



Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has advised his former club to abandon their pursuit of Harry Kane and instead focus all their energy on securing Victor Osimhen’s services.

Osimhen and Kane are at the top of Erik ten Hag’s transfer wishlist, with the Dutch coach keen on adding a world-class goalscorer to his ranks.

According to Berbatov, while Kane’s goalscoring record in England is undeniable, there are several barriers to overcome on that front.

Berbatov pointed out Kane’s age as something that should discourage United from signing him – the England captain will be turning 30 in July.

As per the Bulgarian, Kane’s legendary status at Tottenham almost certainly renders a switch to Old Trafford impossible. Combine these arguments with the fact that United will have to navigate significant resistance mounted by Daniel Levy, and Osimhen instantly becomes more attractive.

Berbatov told Goal, “The one concern I have is that age, he is [almost] 30 so nobody’s getting any younger. And in my mind, this is going to be a major concern if someone is going to buy him.

“I think that he’s going to stay at Spurs because in my mind his legacy is too big for Spurs. He’s [top] goalscorer of all time, he’s [top] goalscorer for England as well. He’s a captain.

“When you say Spurs, the first thing on my mind is Harry Kane. So that legacy, it’s just too big for him to tarnish. If he goes to a different club, I don’t think anybody connected with Spurs will be happy. Everybody will be angry.

“It’s so difficult because you need someone who’s going to score goals. Someone who’s going to be the right age so he can develop and get better and better and better. So you have to use him for years to come. In my mind, that is Osimhen. He’s having an unbelievable season and he’s doing great stuff. So this is the type of player I’d like to see for United.”

Osimhen is enjoying a stellar season with Napoli. The Nigeria superstar has plundered 21 goals in the Serie A this season and is firmly on course to win the golden boot.

Napoli currently enjoy a 14-point gap between themselves and second-placed Inter Milan. Unless something drastic happens, Gli Azzurri will be crowned Scudetto champions.

United will, however, need to convince Osimhen to join them. The 24-year-old has more than made it clear that he is happy in Italy and his wish is to remain in Naples for many years.

Nevertheless, if United manage to get Osimhen in the goalscorer would be an impeccable addition to the United squad.

