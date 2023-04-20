Erik ten Hag blames individual mistakes for Europa League exit at the hands of Sevilla



Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United’s players were not up for tonight’s Europa League clash against Sevilla.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the competition at the hands of their arch-nemesis in Spain.

Sevilla demolished United 3-0 on the night, to advance into the semi-finals.

Ten Hag’s side were poor in all departments of the game, and were outclassed by the hosts from the very first minute.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag stated:

“Tonight we weren’t ready for the game and that cannot be. This is a great occasion and opportunity to win something and we gave it away. We have to blame ourselves.”

“The players on the pitch have to perform, I believe in them but they have to show.”

“It’s a problem, we can’t run away from it. On Sunday we have to step up and show more character and more personality.”

“You have seen what I have seen. We were not composed, we were not cold.”

“The fans can expect that we should be able to deal with it. We have to do better.”

“It’s clear, when you make such mistakes it’s very difficult to win a football game.”

United dearly missed Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

The entire backline looked shaky, including David de Gea, who had a howler in goal.

Some players showed once again why they could not be relied upon in big games.

Ten Hag has to make some ruthless decisions in the summer.