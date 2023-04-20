Fabrizio Romano gives bumper update on three Man United midfield targets



Fabrizio Romano has provided news on the futures of Manchester United midfield targets Matheus Nunes, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexis Mac Allister this morning.

Writing in his daily column, the reliable reporter rounded up the updates over a number of developing situations, and it would appear that United are fishing in the same waters as their fiercest rivals.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Nunes could be at the heart of a transfer tussle between United and Liverpool, but Romano was quick to pour cold water on those rumours.

“Liverpool have Matheus Nunes in the list since long time but he’s not a priority now, they have other names on top of the list,” he said. “I think asking price could be close to €40-45m.

“Man United now are focused on club sale and then striker is the priority; I’m not aware of advanced talks for Nunes at this stage.”

That the Red Devils are prioritising a centre forward in the summer should come as a surprise to no one, but it is clear that midfield reinforcement is also needed.

As a result, United have also been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, but should the Dutchman leave Germany, it would appear that Liverpool are firmly in the driving seat.

“Liverpool are still there for Ryan Gravenberch, still pushing, they have not given up,” Romano said. “They consider him as a perfect signing, and he wants to play, not to be on the bench like he has been at Bayern.

“Still, Bayern want him to stay, so they have no intention to negotiate, let’s see if they can persuade him to stay. Liverpool are waiting, but Bayern consider him a really important player, so Liverpool are also considering Mason Mount and they will have contacts with the camp of Alexis Mac Allister soon, probably in the next few weeks.”

Alexis Mac Allister is yet another player United have an interest in and as reported by The Peoples Person, talks with the player’s camp are expected in the coming weeks. The Argentine considers a summer move to be “100% guaranteed.”

Man United fans will no doubt be hoping that the ownership situation and the hunt for a striker reach positive resolutions as soon as possible, so that the club can press forward with strengthening Erik ten Hag’s squad in other key positions.

With the manager only having been able to field his strongest midfield trio of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, and Casemiro on 17 occasions this season – and struggling to compensate for absences – it is clearly an area that needs attentions.