Goncalo Inacio price revealed as Newcastle and Man United set for transfer battle



Manchester United may face competition from Newcastle United in the race to sign Goncalo Inacio from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese defender is, according to Football Insider, expected to move in the summer transfer window.

And Man United are said to have been monitoring the 21-year-old for some time now, as they look to reinforce their defensive options.

The only left-footed centre back in the squad, Lisandro Martinez, is set to miss the rest of the season after fracturing his fifth metatarsal against Sevilla in the Europa League.

That has drawn into focus the lack of options Erik ten Hag has at the back, with the Dutchman preferring his defenders to play on their natural side to give them beneficial passing angles in possession.

Inacio would ease the burden on Martinez next season, but it has been reported that Newcastle are in talks to sign the starlet and have been made aware that a £45m fee would be acceptable to Sporting.

Whether that draws the Red Devils into the fray is unclear at this stage, with Ten Hag’s squad in dire need of reinforcements in other key positions.

A centre forward remains the top priority, while a new midfielder is also desired by the manager.

In any case, Inacio may well turn down a move to Tyneside, with earlier reports indicating that the Portugal starlet was eyeing a move to a ‘top European club’ and viewing a move to Newcastle as of ‘no interest.’

Inacio may well have softened that stance, but that previous rejection may well make any move by the Magpies more difficult, particularly in Man United signal their intent.

Should either Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelöf leave the club in the summer in search of more first team football, a central defender will be required.

In that instance, Manchester United would likely become favourites to sign Goncalo Inacio.