Manchester United loanee Alex Telles ready to give his all in order for Sevilla to beat his parent club



Manchester United players are all geared up for the defining week of their season which begins with the Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Thursday.

The Red Devils should have been heading to Seville in a much more comfortable state after taking a two-goal lead into the half-time break.

But a couple of serious injuries and stupid mistakes later, the La Liga side found themselves 2-2 in the tie and with confidence coursing through their veins ahead of the crunch clash.

United need to exact revenge

Manager Erik ten Hag and the players have admitted that they let the lead slip and have unfinished business but a current United player could play spoilsport.

Alex Telles, on loan at Sevilla, is eligible to play against his parent club and he is desperate to beat the 20-time English league champions and reach the semifinals.

In an interview with El Desmarque, the Brazilian revealed that he is ready to “give his blood” for his loan outfit in a bid to beat United.

“I know many players, but I’m a Sevilla player and I will give my blood for this club. It’s going to be a very tough game. They have good players, but we play in front of our fans. I think we have one more force,” Telles was quoted as saying.

The 30-year-old was not even used by manager Jose Luis Mendilibar in the first leg and has generally not had the kind of season he was hoping for when he agreed to the loan move.

Telles’ comments will anger United players

The full-back has started only 17 games across all competitions this season and completed an entire game only 10 times. He has managed only three assists during that time.

As previously reported by The Peoples Person, the La Liga side have no intention of keeping Telles beyond his current loan spell and he could be heading back to his homeland to play for Flamengo on another loan deal.

Ten Hag clearly does not want him after seeing what he can offer during pre-season and Telles’ comments will only serve to rile up the United players.

Telles failed to shine after his move to Old Trafford and now it seems he has spoilt his relationship with his former teammates as well.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.