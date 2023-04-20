Manchester United need to find a solution for the David de Gea and Harry Maguire problem

A combination of defensive howlers meant Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League at the quarterfinal stage after a 0-3 loss at the hands of Sevilla on Thursday.

After conceding two late goals in the first leg, it was imperative that the Red Devils defence stood firm especially with a vocal crowd backing the hosts.

But goalkeeper David de Gea and club skipper Harry Maguire messed up big time to allow Youssef En-Nesyri to pounce and give the lead to the team from Seville.

DDG’s struggles with the ball at his feet laid bare yet again

The Spanish goalkeeper has struggled with passing out from the back and once again he fed the ball to Maguire, who called for it despite enormous pressure surrounding him.

And the Sevilla attackers forced a mistake and the Moroccan made them pay.

He profited from another howler from the United No 1 in the dying moments of the game who tried to control a high ball instead of kicking it out and En-Nesyri slotted into an empty net.

Loic Bade had scored the hosts’ second at the start of the second half from a corner which looped over De Gea.

It is interesting to see what happens with the Spanish shot-stopper and the club captain going forward. Incidentally, they were to blame for Sevilla’s goals in the first leg as well.

United manager Erik ten Hag has called them both “leaders” during his media interactions. They are certainly not playing like one.

De Gea is currently in talks with the club over a new contract and even rejected the club’s first offer for being too low.

Judging by his displays this season and the number of mistakes he has committed, it will be a surprise if the United boss keeps him the No 1 for too long.

Maguire likely to be offloaded in the summer

As for Maguire, it is clear to see that he can no longer play in Ten Hag’s pressing system and looked slow and late for the most part of the game.

United are eyeing a striker first and foremost but this result makes it clear once again that a new goalkeeper and a defender are equally important considering Raphael Varane‘s injury record.

Lisandro Martinez has often saved De Gea’s blushes from errant passes due to his passing range and composure but Maguire is not quite the same player.

This was supposed to be huge week for Manchester United with two trophies still up for grabs. They have crashed out of one, can they salvage something on Sunday in the FA Cup?

On current form and with the potential absence of Anthony Martial, Brighton must be licking their lips.

