Match report: Sevilla 3-0 Manchester United (5-2)



Manchester United crash out of Europe after shambolic performance sees them lose 3-0 to Sevilla.

Just eight minutes in and a mistake at the back and a high press by Sevilla led to the hosts taking the lead.

A free kick for Seville in a dangerous area but the wall worked well.

A rare chance for United as Sancho darted into the box. He found Wan-Bissaka unmarked but his shot was tame and straight at the keeper.

United tried to fight back but it was Sevilla who got the second goal of the night as United were caught out at the back but wait… VAR saved the day and ruled it off for offside.

It was all Sevilla. They were dominant and a brilliant volley from Rakitic was defended well by Casemiro.

In the second half, Sevilla came out and scored straight away from a corner, heading it past De Gea.

The Reds’ defence was all over the place and Sevilla tried to bundle it over the line but De Gea managed to block it with his foot, it ping-ponged around the six yard box until a United player managed to smash it clear.

This was shambolic from United, there was no desire to create any attacking opportunities.

Bono made his first save of the game, it was an easy one, low to his right.

There were no words to sum up this performance, they weren’t trying to win duels, and the accuracy of the passing was low.

A free kick for United from range was hit by Eriksen but he was off target.

It was a woeful performance which saw them heading out of Europe again.

3-0 De Gea came a long way out of his goal and completely messed up, Sevilla chipped it over into the open goal.

This was almost as bad as the embarrassment against Liverpool earlier this season.

The best chance United had all night was from Elanga late on but his shot was saved well by the keeper.

Team: De Gea, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Lindelof (Shaw 45), Casemiro, Eriksen (Elanga 87), Antony, Sabitzer (Fred 63), Martial (Weghorst 54), Sancho (Rashford 45)

