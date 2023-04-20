Napoli demanding €150 for Manchester United target Victor Osimhen this summer

Manchester United’s hunt for a striker is expected to gather pace in the coming weeks, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen top of their list.

As reported by Italian media, Napoli are willing to listen to offers but are have slapped a €150 million price tag on their most prized asset’s head.

Osimhen has emerged as one of Europe’s most wanted front men, having shot Napoli to a 14 point lead at the top of Serie A.

With just eight games remaining, Napoli look a certainty to end their long wait for an Italian title, which stretches back over 30 years.

However, perhaps the biggest indicator of Osimhen’s impact on his team was Napoli crashing out of the Champions League to AC Milan, who sit 22 points below them in the league.

Osimhen missed the first leg through injury, which Napoli lost 1-0 before returning for the second leg at far from full fitness, unable to turn the tie.

The Nigerian did grab a goal in stoppage time of the deciding leg but the damage was done with Oliver Giroud doubling Milan’s aggregate advantage earlier in the game.

Osimhen’s consolation was his 26th strike in all competitions this season, with 21 coming in his 24 Serie A games.

Erik ten Hag, like the rest of Europe, is a keen admirer of the Nigerian and sees him as the ideal player to spearhead his attack for next season and beyond.

United have been short on goals this season and Osimhen has proven his ability to consistently produce the goods at the top level of European football.

Despite the hefty price tag, at just 24 years of age Osimhen has the potential to lead United line for the best part of the next decade.

Osimhen possess all the attributes to become a star at Old Trafford and if the United hierarchy can get a deal done, he could prove be the missing piece in United’s quest to get back to the top.