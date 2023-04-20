Paul Scholes criticises David de Gea’s woeful performance in Manchester United’s loss to Sevilla



Paul Scholes was particularly disappointed with David de Gea‘s performance in Manchester United’s 3-0 defeat to Sevilla.

The Spanish goalkeeper was at fault for two of the three goals conceded tonight.

His inability to communicate with the backline caused chaos.

United were destroyed by a rejuvenated Sevilla in Spain.

Scholes mentioned how Ten Hag’s side missed the leadership qualities of Bruno Fernandes on the pitch.

“We missed Bruno tonight.”

The United legend also criticised Harry Maguire for the first goal.

The Englishman was caught in possession, after calling for the pass from De Gea

“I can only think of one centre half in world football that could call for the ball and handle it.”

“Harry Maguire is not one of them.”

He went on to speak about De Gea:

🚨🇪🇸 Paul Scholes on De Gea: “You have to question the goalkeeper. I think Ten Hag will wants to play out from the back and De Gea is not a fantastic footballer. You saw the pass he played. You have to read the situation.” @btsportfootball — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) April 20, 2023

“You have to question the goalkeeper. I think Ten Hag will wants to play out from the back and De Gea is not a fantastic footballer. You saw the pass he played. You have to read the situation.”

Owen Hargreaves added:

“He’s been a great servant to the club and won player of the year how many times. But he isn’t great with his feet and it showed today.”

Erik ten Hag will be looking to bounce back in the FA Cup against Brighton.