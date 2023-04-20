Player ratings: Sevilla 3-0 Man United (5-2 agg) – Red Devils shoot themselves in the foot

Manchester United lost 3-0 to Sevilla in the Europa League this evening, which meant a 5-2 aggregate defeat. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 0 – Rip the contract up before he signs it. Single-handedly cost United the tie. It started with horrible distribution, which has been his problem all season, that put Maguire in all sorts of trouble and changed the course of the game. Being lobbed on his own goalline for the second was comical. The third was even worse.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5.5 – Lacked effort. Maguire should have gone off at half time, but he was the next worst.

Harry Maguire 3 – De Gea’s pass put him in trouble but he could have dealt with it much better. Just looked slow, shaky and just plain poor.

Victor Lindelof 6.5 – Did little wrong himself. Had the misfortune to be with De Gea and Maguire.

Diogo Dalot 6.5 – Like Lindelof, didn’t do badly but was let down by his teammates

Casemiro 6 – Hasn’t played so well since returning from suspension. Quiet.

Christian Eriksen 5 – Not at his best.

Antony 6.5 – Probably United’s brightest spark on the night. Played like he cared, unlike most of the team.

Marcel Sabitzer 5.5 – Tried, but nothing seemed to come off for him.

Jadon Sancho 5 – Not terrible, but disappointingly average.

Anthony Martial 5 – Could not get into the game. Is that him out for the season?

Substitutes:

Marcus Rashford 6 – Looked lively, but never had a chance.

Luke Shaw 7 – Improved the side but not by enough. The damage had been done.

Wout Weghorst 6.5 – Did what he does well, well.

Fred 6 – Didn’t have much effect on the game.

Anthony Elanga 6 – Didn’t have much effect on the game.

