Sevilla without two key players for tonight’s clash with Manchester United

Manchester United face Sevilla in the deciding leg of their Europa League quarter-final this evening.

Two late goals from the Spanish side levelled the tie in Manchester, leaving United with it all to do to qualify.

As reported by Sport Witness, United may be boosted by the news that Sevilla are set to be without midfielder, Joan Jordan.

The Spaniard also missed the first leg of the tie but was expected to be fit for tonight’s game after featuring in the weekend win against struggling Valencia.

However, the 28-year-old has suffered a further set back in his recovery and missed training due to an ankle injury.

The hosts are also without right-back Gonzalo Montiel this evening due to picking up a yellow card in the first leg.

On United’s side, Bruno Fernandes is also suspended thanks to the extremely harsh yellow card given at Old Trafford last week.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez left last week’s first leg with injuries that have ruled them out of tonight’s game.

On the plus side, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Marcel Sabitzer have all travelled to Spain despite being doubts through respective injuries.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are expected to fill in for Varane and Martinez at centre-back and will be hoping to repeat their clean sheet earnt at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Key to qualification will be how United handle the atmosphere at The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, which is expected to be crackling.

Should United progress Juventus or Sporting Lisbon will be awaiting them in the semi-final.