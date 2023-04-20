Southampton set James Ward-Prowse asking price with Manchester United eyeing summer move



Picking a fully-fit midfield trio has often been a problem for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag due to suspensions and injuries.

Casemiro has been suspended on three separate occasions while Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Marcel Sabitzer and Donny van de Beek have all been injured for varying lengths of time.

This proves that the Dutch manager must bring in another quality midfielder, someone who can fill in at different positions if and when required.

United need a versatile midfielder

The Red Devils have naturally been linked with a plethora of midfielders including the usual suspects like Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice along with new names such as Alexis Mac Allister and Romeo Lavia.

One of the most surprising names to be linked with a move to Old Trafford is James Ward-Prowse of Southampton.

The Peoples Person had revealed that Ten Hag has looked at adding the Southampton captain to his squad since he provides something different to what already exists in the current squad.

He can play all across the midfield and is a dead-ball expert and is one goal from a direct free-kick away from tying United legend David Beckham’s Premier League record of 18.

Considering United’s lack of efficiency from set-pieces, Ward-Prowse represents the ideal capture.

Despite the Saints having one of their worst-ever seasons, the England international has been one of the shining lights with seven goals and two assists in 31 league games so far.

James Ward-Prowse is a man in-demand

United are not the only ones interested as revealed by 90min. Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and sporting director Dan Ashworth are both huge fans while Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also admirers.

“England international and set-piece extraordinaire Ward-Prowse is also prepared to part ways with the club he has represented since the age of eight.

“90min understands that Southampton will demand around £50m for their club captain, who is the subject of interest from several top-flight sides,” the report stated.

The ultimate decision on whether to go after a midfielder rests on Ten Hag and the budget that is ultimately allocated to him. The club’s slow takeover process is not helping matters in this regard.

