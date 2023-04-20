Video: Harry Maguire appears to injure Anthony Martial during defeat against Sevilla



A video that has surfaced on social media seems to show Harry Maguire injuring Anthony Martial.

As Manchester United were dumped out of the Europa League by Sevilla in a 3-0 defeat in Spain, Martial had to be taken off after sustaining yet another injury.

The French striker looked uncomfortable and unable to move properly, forcing Erik ten Hag to bring in Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst barely had any impact and United looked as poor with the Dutch striker on the pitch as they were without him.

The video depicts Maguire trampling on Martial as the Red Devils defended a set-piece. United conceded from the set-piece with Loic Bade finding the back of the net.

Martial falls over clutching his foot with Maguire on top of him. If indeed Maguire injured Martial, that episode would be just another one in a series of mistakes and unlucky instances the Englishman has found himself in since coming back into the team.

Maguire and David de Gea were at fault for Sevilla’s opener. A combination of the keeper passing the ball to a player under pressure and Maguire not being aware of his surroundings before being harried of the ball gifted Sevilla an early goal.

Martial watched on from the bench as Sevilla added a third goal after another David de Gea howler.

It remains to be seen whether Martial’s injury is serious and if he will be further sidelined. The 26-year-old has struggled with different physical setbacks this season.

If he will be out for long, this would represent yet another blow to Erik ten Hag and the team who are already dealing with an injury crisis.

The Red Devils confirmed that Lisandro Martinez will not feature again this season. The Argentine got injured during the first leg at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane‘s campaign is hanging by a thread. It’s uncertain whether he will play again this season despite people within United harbouring hopes that he may be available later on.

Scott McTominay did not travel with his teammates to Spain. He remained in Manchester to continue with his recovery. United fans will be waiting with bated breath to find out the extent of Martial’s injury.

