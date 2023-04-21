Academy Match report: Middlesbrough u18s 0-2 Manchester United u18s



In a busy end to the season, Manchester United u18s were in action for the third time in seven days as they travelled to Middlesbrough for an early Friday lunch time kick off.

The match had barely started before United took the lead within 60 seconds. An Ethan Williams free kick was deflected off the wall and caught the keeper going the wrong way and unable to adjust quick enough to keep the shot out.

Just five minutes later, a ball over the top from James Nolan found its way to Williams running down the left wing and into the box before sliding the ball under the keeper for his second goal of the match.

In the 16th minute, James Scanlon turned the defender at the edge of the box and curled a strike towards goal which was just tipped over the bar by the keeper.

It was all going United’s way with much of the action coming through Williams, who was enjoying the left wingback role as United moved to a back three for the day.

Williams cut onto his right and curled to the back post for an open Scanlon, who headed just wide and was left with his head in his hands as he knew he should have buried the chance.

Approaching the half hour mark, United were almost caught on the counter from their own corner but a loose final touch allowed Elyh Harrison to rush out and smother.

United then had a penalty shout as Ethan Wheatley played Scanlon into the box and the midfielder went down from a challenge into his back but the ref waved on.

Williams was causing nightmares again late in the half, this time with a left footed whipped cross to Scanlon just six yards out, who headed down into the turf and wide, leaving the score at 0-2 heading into the break.

Middlesbrough had a few chances early in the second half but failed to work Harrison on any of the occasions.

On the hour mark, Williams’ corner into the box bobbled around before being flashed across the goalmouth by Habeeb Ogunneye and out.

With United in control of the match, the tempo lowered and chances began to come more infrequently with only half chances coming the way of Victor Musa and Jayce Fitzgerald.

United: Harrison, Kamason (Missin 62), Ogunneye, Nolan, Munro, Williams, Fitzgerald, McAllister (Biancheri 62), Scanlon (Devaney 82), Wheatley, Musa

Unused subs: Myles, Norkett

