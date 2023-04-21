Alvaro Fernandez impresses despite Preston’s 4-2 defeat at the hands of Swansea



Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez played all 90 minutes as Preston North End were beaten by four goals to two by Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Goals from Thomas Cannon and Troy Parrott were not enough to take down a resilient Swansea side who could not be denied victory on home turf.

The game ended in dramatic fashion with Preston boss Ryan Lowe and Swansea’s Joe Allen both shown red for a melee that was sparked in the 90th minute.

Neither Lowe nor a Preston player were made available for the customary post-match interviews.

The Deepdale club subsequently issued a statement where they outlined that Lowe was advised not to do any press immediately after the game. Lowe will field questions from reporters during his presser ahead of this weekend’s clash against Blackburn Rovers.

Despite being on the end of a frustrating defeat, Fernandez caught the eye yet again.

The Spaniard registered 54 touches of the ball.

Fernandez made 27 pass attempts and succeeded on 18 occasions, mustering a pass success rate of 67%.

The United star who played in his favoured left-wing-back role successfully pinged two long balls. He also blocked one shot.

Fernandez embarked on four dribbles and succeeded thrice – evidence of the player’s ability to bomb up and down the channel when opportunities present themselves.

He delved into eight ground duels and came out on top an astronomic seven times. Fernandez was also required to contest five challenges in the air and won all of his duels aerially.

The 20-year-old was fouled twice and made one crucial clearance. The former Real Madrid academy man had four interceptions to his name and made two tackles.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

