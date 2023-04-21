Antony musters encouraging performance as Man United suffer humiliating defeat against Sevilla



Manchester United were thrashed by three goals to nothing by Sevilla in Spain and 5-2 on aggregate to effectively be eliminated from the Europa League.

A below-par performance at a rocking Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium saw José Luis Mendilibar’s men capitalize on a host of high-profile errors from the Red Devils to power through to the semi-finals of the competition.

Sevilla will face Juventus in the next round.

On a night when many of Erik ten Hag’s stars let both themselves and the fans down, one player who came out of the game with a little credit was Antony.

The Brazilian was easily United’s best player although admittedly, the threshold was not that high.

Antony seemingly picked up where he left off against Nottingham Forest last weekend. The winger played 90 minutes against Los Nervionenses and registered 41 touches of the ball.

He had an 87% pass accuracy and made four key passes – impressive considering just how uninspiring United were offensively in the absence of the suspended Bruno Fernandes.

Antony attempted three crosses and succeeded in finding his teammates with all three efforts.

He also tried to ping three balls and like with his crosses, also delivered the ball to his colleagues with all three trials.

The 23-year-old who is currently in good form created one big chance and had as many shots at the Sevilla goal blocked.

Antony embarked on two dribbles but came out on top only once. He got involved in ten ground duels and won six of them.

The United forward was required to contest one challenge in the air. He failed in this regard. Antony was fouled twice, made one crucial clearance, and won three tackles.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Antony is one who can afford to keep his head high after such a humiliating defeat.

