Argentina coach set to fly to Manchester United for showdown talks over Alejandro Garnacho



The Argentina national team is set to fly under-20s coach, Javier Mascherano to England to hold talks with Manchester United over releasing Alejandro Garnacho for the Under 20 World Cup, which starts on May 20.

The Peoples Person reported that Garnacho was named in the Abliceleste’s preliminary squad but the Red Devils are reluctant to let the youngster depart.

Garnacho is currently recovering from an injury. Earlier this morning, it was relayed that the 18-year-old is close to a return to competitive action.

Garnacho could be back with the senior team in 10 days.

On top of wanting to monitor Garnacho’s recovery, Erik ten Hag is keen to have the electric winger available for the rest of the season run-in.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla on Thursday night. Ten Hag’s men are however still embroiled in a top-four battle and are still aiming for FA Cup glory.

Amidst an injury crisis, Garnacho’s return would be a huge boost to Ten Hag and the team.

The Telegraph’s James Ducker says, “Javier Mascherano, the coach of the Argentina under-20s, is due to fly to England next week for talks with Manchester United in the club-versus-country row about Alejandro Garnacho.”

“United are reluctant to release Garnacho, who is edging closer to a return from injury because they do not want to lose the 18-year-old winger for the run-in. Garnacho would miss at least United’s final two Premier League matches, against Bournemouth and Fulham, and the FA Cup final on June 3 should they overcome Brighton in the semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.”

“Mascherano is due to travel to Manchester on Monday, when he is expected to hold talks with United in an effort to secure the release of Garnacho. The former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder also seems likely to meet with other clubs during his visit.”

Ducker adds that within the Argentina set-up, Garnacho is considered to be central to his nation’s hopes.

FIFA rules state that clubs are “obliged to release their registered players to representative teams of the country for which the player is eligible to play on the basis of his nationality if they are called by the association concerned.”

Any agreement between a player and a club contrary to that rule is not allowed.

Ducker points out that despite such a firm requirement, United’s bullishness is drawn from the fact that outside of specified international windows, those rules are not compulsory.

