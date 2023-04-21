Christian Eriksen switches focus to Brighton and Hove Albion following Sevilla crash



Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has stated that the team’s full attention is now on Sunday’s Wembley trip to face Brighton in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Eriksen spoke to reporters after United came crashing out of the Europa League following a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sevilla in Spain.

Sevilla won 5-2 on aggregate against the Red Devils to proceed to the semi-finals of the competition, where they will face Juventus.

Eriksen emphasized the need for United’s stars to respond appropriately and give back to supporters after a woeful performance at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

The Dane told BT Sport, “I think everyone as a footballer has had a bad day and the next day will change. It’s really just the mentality [that] has to change. We know it’s going to be a completely different opponent, a completely different style, so I think, from tomorrow, there will be a focus on Brighton.”

He added on MUTV, “It’s definitely going to change our feelings towards the next game or whoever we’re going to play after this. We want to show that we’re better than what we did today. We want to give something back to the fans and to the club.”

“It’s just a big disappointment but like I said, there’s a new focus in three days’ time and that’s another very important game so I’m sure we’ll be up for that as well.”

Looking back on the Sevilla defeat, the 31-year attributed his side’s defeat to losing their coolness and failing to match Sevilla’s high intensity.

Eriksen lamented United’s mistakes that ultimately cost them the game.

“I think any opponent, when you play like today and you give the chances away you do, then of course you’re going to lose the game. Like you said, in the first game we felt in control until the 80-something minute but, again, it’s football.”

The United number 14 insisted that at such a high level, the team needs to be taking their chances lest they be ruthlessly punished – the Reds found that out the hard way.

Eriksen’s comments on BT did not go down well with United legend Paul Scholes who questioned why the Denmark international was smirking and looked happy after the defeat.

Scholes said in the studio, “He looks quite upbeat there, Christian [Eriksen]. I have no idea why.”

There is no time for United’s stars to wallow in disappointment and feel sorry for themselves. Against Brighton, as Eriksen suggested, they have the chance to redeem themselves. Roberto De Zerbi’s men will by no stretch of the imagination be easy opponents to get past. Everyone will need to pull their weight with FA Cup glory on the line.

